Local 4 News at 5 -- May 15, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

4 firefighters, 2 workers hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Canton Township

Four firefighters and two workers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Canton Township.

Authorities suspend dig for bodies in Macomb Township to reassess location, consider others

Crews suspended a dig in Macomb Township on Tuesday where police have said they hoped to find the remains of up to seven missing girls.

Police arrest 45-year-old man in connection with Utica bank robbery

Utica police said they have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a bank robbery in Utica over the weekend.

Gas station clerk arraigned on murder charge in deadly shooting on Detroit's west side

A gas station clerk accused of fatally shooting a customer on Detroit's west side was in court Tuesday morning to be arraigned on murder charges.

Metro Detroit father turns pain of losing children into positive message for others

For Dariel Walker, everything changed Feb. 20 when the bodies of his two young children and their mother were found in a car near Bay City. Now, he's turning his grief and pain into a positive message for others.

Asteroid set to narrowly miss earth

An asteroid named 2010 WC9, which is the size of a standard city block, is expected to narrowly miss earth.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.