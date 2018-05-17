Local 4 News at 5 -- May 17, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Argument over parking spot leads to shooting in Ann Arbor

Police confirmed a shooting in Ann Arbor stemmed from an argument over a parking spot.

Bloomfield Hills students hack into student information system

School officials in Bloomfield Hills said students decided to hack into the student information system.

Power pole still down in Detroit weeks after wind storm

Residents in Detroit are concerned about a power pole that has been down since the strong wind storm that hit Metro Detroit weeks ago.

Detroiters lament crippling coast of auto insurance

Ask Detroiters for one thing they want to see changed in the city, and one of the top answers will be the crippling cost of auto insurance.

New surveillance footage reveals suspect in string of Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robberies

Surveillance footage released Thursday revealed new details in a string of 7-Eleven robberies across Metro Detroit.

Follow Local 4's 'Knight Cam' on his journey to England for the Royal Wedding

Local 4's Tim Pamplin, known as the Night Cam, has been dubbed the "Knight Cam" as he travels to Windsor, England for the Royal Wedding on Saturday.

New report shows extent of germs in hotel pools

A new CDC report said hotel pools are the leading source of disease outbreaks from treated water.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain showers expected Friday night, Saturday

Friday will be dry during the day with increasing clouds and cooler air in place as wet weather stays to our south.

