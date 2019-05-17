Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

35 arrested in Warren human trafficking sting

Warren Mayor James Fouts and Police Commissioner William Dwyer held a press conference Friday morning to announce the results of the first phase of the “Operations Crusade,” or what they call the "major initiative to combat human trafficking in Metro Detroit."

Man wanted in connection with death of woman found in dumpster on Detroit's east side

James Quill Cockerham, 50, is wanted in connection with the homicide of a 26-year-old woman, police said.

Federal search warrants executed across Metro Detroit as part of drug sting

The FBI, ATF and local police agencies raided multiple locations Friday morning.

Dangerous Metro Detroit shoreline flooding 'like a hurricane that happens in a two-month time frame'

Experts say high water levels are creating disaster scenarios in several Metro Detroit communities, but residents aren't doing enough to prepare.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.