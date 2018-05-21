Local 4 News at 5 -- May 21, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

3-year-old dies after drive-by shooting in River Rouge

A 3-year-old succumbed to his injuries Monday after he was shot in the head while sleeping in his home in River Rouge over the weekend.

Detroit Coney Island restaurant employee shoots customer

A man was shot by a Coney Island restaurant employee in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

NFL: Matt Patricia, Lions won't face discipline from league over sex assault allegations

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will not face any discipline from the NFL in regard to sexual assault allegations that resurfaced this year, the league announced Monday.

Residents have mixed reviews of Campus Martius statue

There's a new addition to Campus Martius that popped up overnight, and it's drawing a lot of attention.

NYPD to investigate Mario Batali for sexual assault accusations

The New York Police Department is set to investigate Mario Batali in connection with sexual assault allegations.

Renovations begin at historic church near Eastern Market

A church near Detroit's Eastern Market is about to get a much-needed renovation.

New study highlights more accurate prostate cancer test

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men and the second leading cause of cancer death of men in the United States.

