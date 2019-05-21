Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Lions QB Matthew Stafford talks about wife's brain surgery: 'It changes your perspective'

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke for the first time after his wife, Kelly, had brain surgery earlier this year.

Detroit City Council approves land swap deal for FCA assembly plant

The Detroit City Council has approved a land swap deal for a new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly plant in the city.

VIEW HERE: Aretha Franklin's 3 handwritten wills

Three handwritten wills have been found in the Oakland County home of Aretha Franklin, months after the death of the "Queen of Soul."

Michigan group launching ballot initiative for abortion ban after 1st heartbeat

A Michigan group is launching a ballot drive to ban abortions after a fetus’s heartbeat is detected, with exceptions to protect a pregnant woman’s life or health.

Man sentenced in crash that killed retired Sterling Heights police officer in Detroit

Jimi Pierowich was sentenced Tuesday morning for driving under the influence during the car crash that killed Daryl Y. Brown, a 50-year-old retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.

Man found fatally shot outside Detroit Gentlemen biker club

A member of a biker club found the body of a man who had been fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police said.

