Local 4 News at 5 -- May 25, 2018

Fiat Chrysler recall: Drivers should stop using cruise control on certain vehicles, automaker says

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced a cruise control recall Friday for nearly 5 million vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration strongly encourages vehicle owners to stop using cruise control on certain models until repaired.

Police release sketch of suspect in attempted abduction of 16-year-old girl in Detroit

Detroit police released a sketch of a driver accused of trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl while she was walking to school on the city's northeast side.

Harvey Weinstein is charged with rape and sex abuse in cases involving 2 women

Harvey Weinstein was arraigned Friday on charges of first- and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree, seven months after women began to come forward with stories alleging sexual misconduct by the famed Hollywood producer.

Wayne County truck driver faces sentencing in crash that killed road worker

A Wayne County driver who was behind the wheel of a truck that struck two of his coworkers, killing one of them, was sentenced Friday.

Amazon says fixes needed after Alexa records conversation

Amazon officials said they were stunned to learn that a family in Portland, Oregon, outfitted with the Echo is every room, had one of their conversations recorded and Alexa randomly sent it to a contact in Seattle.

Boy raises awareness about scleroderma

A boy from Troy is fighting back against a rare disease and teaching lots of grown-ups along the way.

