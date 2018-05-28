Local 4 News at 5 -- May 28, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Approaching record highs for Memorial Day

This will likely be the warmest Memorial Day around Metro Detroit since 2012.

Police: 16-year-old boy drowns in Clear Lake in Oxford Sunday night

Lafrance Marshall was with three friends and they were swimming to a floating platform approximately 50 feet from shore, officials said. Lafrance was unable to swim to the platform and drowned.

Metro Detroit residents pay tribute to veterans on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is when people honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Liquor store robbery caught on camera on Detroit's east side

Security camera video shows thieves using a car to smash through the front door of a liquor store on Detroit's east side.

I-75 exits to close for 13-mile stretch downriver

A big construction project is coming to I-75, and if downriver drivers don't pay close attention, they'll get stuck on the road for 13 miles.

Is your poor diet causing you pain?

Nutritian experts said what people eat affects the body in many ways. Some foods help, and others cause physical pain.

