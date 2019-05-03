Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- May 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Dearborn Heights residents fed up with flooding

Metro Detroit residents are demanding answers after neighborhoods flood again.

Former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger arraigned on larceny charges.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said Spranger stole money from a 78-year-old woman. The former county clerk was arrested this week in Warren and was arraigned by video Friday morning.

Suspect arrested, charged in Redford gas station shooting.

A first look at a wild shoot-out in broad daylight at a Redford gas station.

Tip leads investigators to Ohio pond in search for missing Skelton brothers

A new tip from a woman who believes she saw a man matching John Skelton's description on Thanksgiving Day in 2010 led investigators to a pond in Ohio as the search for the missing Skelton brothers continues.

