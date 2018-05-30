Local 4 News at 5 -- May 30, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Residents at Southfield apartment building without air conditioning

A large residential building in Southfield that's been riddled with problems in the past is now dealing with air conditioning issues.

Detroit police investigate double fatal shooting at home on Patton

Homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a double fatal shooting on the city's west side.

Teacher sentenced to probation in teen's 2013 drowning at Eastpointe High School

A teacher blamed for the death of a teenager in a high school pool in Eastpointe in 2013 faced sentencing Wednesday.

Experts reveal new colon cancer guidelines

Dr. McGeorge has the latest information from health experts about colon cancer guidelines.

Mother pleads for shooting to stop after family hurt by gun violence

A family is speaking out about gun violence in Metro Detroit after a loved one was killed on Carlisle Street.

Tackling the transit debate on Mackinac

Michigan's political epicenter for the week is Mackinac Island, as 1,700 political, business and civic leaders attend the annual policy conference.

Report details 100 deadliest days for drivers

A new report shows this is a dangerous time for teenage drives, and Local 4 took a look into the 100 deadliest days for drivers.

