Local 4 News at 5 -- May 31, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Detroit Public Schools Community District to dismiss early Thursday due to heat

All schools within the Detroit Public Schools Community District will be dismissed three hours early on Thursday due to high temperatures.

Garden City neighborhood on alert after home invasion, shooting

Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting Thursday morning in Garden City. According to the Garden City Police Department, the incident happened about 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of Arcola Street near Ford and Inkster roads.

Taylor great-grandparents arraigned in overdose death of 10-month-old great-grandson

A Taylor couple was arraigned Thursday in connection with the overdose death of their 10-month-old grandson, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced.

Mother in mourning calls Help Me Hank

A mother in Rochester Hills called Help Me Hank hoping a problem could be fixed once and for all.

Sears to close 4 Michigan stores September

Sears Holdings Corporation announced Thursday it plans to close 72 stores in September nationwide after a $424 million net loss in the first quarter of 2018.

John Boehner in Michigan: 'There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party'

Former Speaker of the House John Boehner delivered a keynote address and was joined by Devin Scillian during the 2018 Mackinac Policy Conference on Thursday morning.

Heart of Detroit: Dutton Farms

In this week's Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom takes us to Dutton Farms and shows us how it's all about love and finding the right jobs for the right people.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.