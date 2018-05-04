Local 4 News at 5 -- May 4, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Postal worker in critical condition after being hit by falling tree in South Lyon

A postal worker is in critical condition Friday after being hit by a falling tree in the middle of a road in South Lyon.

57,000 DTE Energy customers without power as strong winds rock Metro Detroit

DTE Energy said 57,000 customers are without power in Metro Detroit as strong winds sweep across the area.

Severe weather in Metro Detroit: High Wind Warning in effect, storms move through

Here's the latest information on the severe weather moving through Southeast Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Detroit police hold annual interfaith memorial service

Hundreds of Detroit police officers lined the streets of Campus Martius and Greektown on Friday morning for the annual interfaith memorial mass.

New information released about royal wedding

As the royal wedding approaches, information is trickling out about the big day.

Researchers say Midwesterners want to spice things up in kitchen

New research finds half of Midwesterners want to spice things up in the kitchen.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.