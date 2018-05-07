Local 4 News at 5 -- May 7, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Detroit Pistons, Stan Van Gundy agree to part ways after 4 years

The Detroit Pistons and team president, head coach Stan Van Gundy have agreed to part ways, the team confirmed Monday afternoon.

Former DPD drug officers accused of lying to get search warrants

A former Detroit drug cop was hailed as a hero after being shot in the line of duty, but now a prominent attorney is saying he's a liar and a cheat.

U of M develops longer lasting concrete

Scientists at the University of Michigan said they've come up with a new type of concrete that will prevent potholes.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunny skies with light winds

It’s a little cooler out this morning compared to the last week or so, but tolerable temps in the 40s first thing under clear skies.

Program gives Michigan teenagers firsthand look at dangers of distracted driving

On Monday, teenage drivers from all over Michigan got a hands-on lesson about distracted driving while learning safe driving skills.

Melanoma Monday raises awareness about skin care

It's Melanoma Monday, and experts are working to raise awareness about sun safety and protecting your skin.

