Local 4 News at 5 -- May 9, 2018

Macomb Township cold case dig: Police say 'probable cause to believe this is a grave site'

Wednesday marks day three of digging for clues in Macomb Township. Investigators brought in more equipment Tuesday to the wooded area along the North Branch Clinton River near 23 Mile Road and North Avenue.

3 people killed in chain reaction crash in Van Buren Township identified

The three people killed in a chain reaction crash in Van Buren Township were identified Wednesday.

Port Huron church pastor accused of engaging in child pornography

A pastor and director of counseling at a church in Port Huron is accused of enticing underage girls to send sexually graphic images to him over the internet.

Detroit hotel leaves charity in the lurch

A charity paid big money to a Detroit hotel to host an event, and they definitely didn't get what they bargained for.

Veterans charity bus destroyed in Detroit

An organization that helps people in desperate situations is reaching out for help after finding its prized possession and critical tool had been torched.

Nurse honored for saving woman's life at Henry Ford Hospital

The folks at Henry Ford Hospital did something special for a nurse that saved a patient.

Study examines air quality at daycares

Many children spend long hours at daycare, and safety is always a concern for parents.

