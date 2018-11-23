Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Nov. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

Nine Mile Road bridge project behind schedule

According to Southfield officials, the removal and replacement of a bridge over the River Rouge will keep Nine Mile Road closed between Telegraph Avenue and Lahser Road until June or July.

Sterling Heights junkyard holds Black Friday sale

U.S. Auto of Sterling Heights held an all-you-can-carry sale for Black Friday where anything a person can carry for 60 feet is $60.

Metro Detroit woman says breast cancer diagnosis helped save her life

It's the time of year when people around the country count their blessings, and for one Metro Detroit woman, her blessings include breast cancer.

Rod the builder

We can't wait to see what challenge Rod Meloni is taking on this year.

Alabama mall shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A Thanksgiving night shooting at Alabama's largest enclosed mall left a gunman dead and two people -- including a 12-year-old girl -- injured, authorities said, and sent terrified shoppers running for safety.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Mostly cloudy Black Friday

It’s a cool start for those of you heading out shopping this morning with temps in the mid 20s to low 30s and wind chills mainly in the lower 20s.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.