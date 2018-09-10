Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Arraignment held for man suspected of killing sister, boyfriend found in shed in Clinton Township

An arraignment is expected at 1 p.m. Monday for a 24-year-old man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend and leaving the bodies in a shed in Clinton Township.

Busy night in Detroit: Lions open season at Ford Field; Verlander returns to Comerica Park

The stars have aligned over the city as two big sporting events collide Monday night in Downtown Detroit.

Hurricane Florence upgraded again, now Category 4 storm

Grocery stores are restocking shelves with water and bread, and supply stores are selling a lot of plywood and generators Monday as East Coast communities prepare for Hurricane Florence to strike hard later this week.

Nestle water deal: What's in it for Michigan?

Help Me Hank has learned more information about the Nestle water deal. What's in it for Michigan?

Police chase starts in Warren, ends in crash in Detroit; suspects fled on foot

A police chase that started in Warren on Monday morning ended in a crash in Detroit.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet and cool Monday

Light rain and drizzle are still moving up from the south this morning, making for a slippery commute and wet roads as you head out on a Monday morning around Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.