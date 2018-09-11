Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 11, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Lawsuit claims George Perles covered up 1992 Nassar assault involving athlete

Shocking allegations have been brought against a titan in the world of Michigan State athletics.

Hurricane Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years

The last time the midsection of the East Coast stared down a hurricane like this, Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House and Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were newlyweds.

Michigan governor orders flags lowered for Patriot Day

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff.

Lions fans in agony after disastrous opener

The Matt Patricia era in Detroit is off to a rocky start after the team was dismantled by the Jets on Monday Night Football.

Suspect killed, security guard injured in shootout at dollar store on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and a security guard was injured Monday during a shootout at a dollar store on Detroit's west side.

Family holds out hope that father's killer will be brought to justice

Loved ones are keeping up the fight to get a man's killer behind bars.

Back-to-school means return of allergies for some students

For many children with seasonal allergies that peak in the fall, back-to-school time means the allergies return.

Playground Detroit has artistic mission

Over the past few years, Detroit has been luring artists from all over the country.

