Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 17, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Former Michigan Congressman John Dingell hospitalized after suffering heart attack

Former U.S. Representative John Dingell suffered an apparent heart attack early Monday morning, according to his wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Tropical Depression Florence: What you need to know about the storm

The forecast for Florence has not changed, unfortunately: It's still raining, and rivers are still rising. All roads in and out of a North Carolina city of 120,000 people are underwater.

Lawyer: Kavanaugh accuser willing to testify publicly

Debra Katz, the lawyer for a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, said Monday that her client would be willing to testify in public to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Neighbors work to beautify street

People living along one street in Detroit are determined not to be left behind by the city's revitalization.

Allegations of sexual assault made against officer

A 35-year-old Grosse Pointe police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl 19 years ago.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Isolated showers possible Monday thanks to Florence

Skies will only be partly sunny through the afternoon and highs will hit the low to maybe mid 80s.

