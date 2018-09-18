Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 18, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Fire breaks out at record distribution center on Detroit's west side

A record distribution center on Detroit's west side went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More of the same before heat relief Wednesday

More patchy fog to start your Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit and temps in 60s.

Modular home mixed-use development project deploys first Detroit homes

A famous corner in Detroit is another step closer to a complete revitalization.

Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings manager fired after video shows him choking customer

The manager of a Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant has been fired after video showed him choking a customer.

Florence: Hundreds line up for free supplies in isolated Wilmington

Still stranded by Florence's epic floods days after the hurricane hit North Carolina, Wilmington residents lined up by the hundreds Tuesday for free food, water and tarps as officials struggled to open new routes to one of the state's largest cities.

Experts weigh in on potential medical marijuana benefits

There has been much debate over the potential medical benefits of marijuana.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.