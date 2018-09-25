Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 25, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Former Comerica Park concessions worker faces felony charge after spitting video goes viral

A 20-year-old man faces charges after video surfaced showing a concessions stand worker spitting on pizza dough at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Michigan governor: Statewide road work stoppage has no end in sight

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said there is nothing happening in negotiations that would end a statewide road work stoppage any time soon.

Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in Pennsylvania State Prison

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

2 people dead in Fielding Street house fire on Detroit's west side

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning inside a burning home on Detroit's west side.

Family of young mother gunned down in 2016 continues to search for answers

Ranita Cannon, a 26-year-old mother, was shot and killed in 2016.

'Operation Clear Track' aims to educate drivers on railroad safety

Trains were involved in 2,105 car crashes across the country last year.

How to deal with lower back pain

About 80 percent of adults will suffer from lower back pain at some point in their lives, and seeing a doctor right away might not be the best choice for everyone.

