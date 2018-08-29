Dashcam video shows aftermath of EMS worker's stabbing on I-96 in Novi

Police have released dashcam video that appears to show the man who stabbed an emergency medical services crew member having a mental health issue.

The EMS crew member got a violent surprise when the man they were trying to help attacked.

Traffic was stopped on westbound I-96 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday east of Novi road. About 20 minutes after that, several commuters called 911 to report a man crawling out of the woods toward the freeway.

An EMS unit in the area responded to the call and arrived before police. The emergency medical technicians found the man along the shoulder of the road, agitated. They tried to calm him down but he became violent and stabbed one of the technicians with a knife he had been carrying.

Novi police arrived and subdued the man. The police took him into custody and he was briefly hospitalized but was taken to the Oakland County jail while prosecutors review the investigation.

