Detroit's water main problems persist

DETROIT - The cold weather has caused a number of water main breaks across Metro Detroit.

A break at the corner of Collingwood and Holmur streets left vehicles stranded in the flooded street. The city has sent multiple workers to assist in fixing the break, but are unsure of how to get the trapped vehicles out of the ice.

One woman's driveway was blocked by ice from a water main break, and it's not the first time it's happened to her.

"Help, help us. We need help," Christina Thornton said. "This is dangerous."

The water main break happened on Burt Street on Detroit's west side. Starting this past weekend, water has been pumping onto Thornton's sidewalk, covering it with ice.

"I didn't know it was as bad as it is," said Thornton. "This is like the fourth or fifth time we had a water main break here,"

In addition to the dangerous hazard the ice presents, it also inconveniences Thornton's everyday life.

"I'm trying to get out right now," Thornton said. "I don't think I'm going to be able to."

Even a trip to the store is made more difficult by the addition of the ice. Thornton is hoping the problem gets permanently fixed soon, with workers dealing with the cause of the breaks, rather than a temporary solution to just stop the water flow.

"Don't come out here and just patch it up and leave," said Thornton. "See what the problem is -- because it keeps happening."



