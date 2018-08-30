Former Michigan State basketball trainer sentenced in double fatal texting-and-driving crash

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A former Michigan State University basketball strength coach was sentenced to seven-to-15 years in prison for his role in a crash that killed a mother and daughter on U.S. 23 in Summerfield Township last summer.

Judge Micheal Weipert said “this was no accident, the message is not getting through - don’t text and drive”

READ: Former Michigan State basketball trainer found guilty in double fatal texting-and-driving crash

Todd Moyer, 38, the former associate strength and conditioning coach for MSU basketball, was texting and using his cellphone when he crashed his 2007 Dodge Ram into a Hyundai Elantra on southbound U.S. 23.

The Elantra was pushed into the back of a Toyota Solara, police said. Moyer's truck also hit a Cadillac CTS, according to police. Gladys Johnson and her daughter, Za'Kira Johnson, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicles were on U.S. 23 heading toward Toledo and were entering a construction zone. When traffic was slowing down to merge Moyer was driving nearly 80 mph.

Prosecutors said Moyer was never remorseful, that he never called police and was back on his phone within minutes of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.