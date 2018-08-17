Garden City man, pulled over for suspected drunken driving, tased while trying to flee police

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - A Garden City man suspected of drunken driving tried to escape police on foot after handing the officer his ID, according to police.

A Birmingham police officer noticed a white pickup truck being driven erratically on Woodward Avenue, then hit a curb.

After being pulled over, 45-year-old Timothy Neibauer admitted that his license was suspended, and that he had previous DUIs. The officer took the keys to Neibauer's truck.

While the officer was in his patrol car looking up information Neibauer decided to try to run away.

Police didn't let the suspect get far. The man was shocked with a stun gun in a neighborhood backyard and placed in handcuffs.

