M-Step test results reveal there's a lot more work to be done

DETROIT - After this upcoming school year, Michigan school districts will be required to begin holding back some third-graders who aren't reading at their grade level.

That requirement makes this year's M-Step results crucially important. The scores were released and they show there's a lot more work to be done.

The tests are designed to gauge how well students are mastering state standards.

"It's really an effort to see how our schools are doing to see where they might have areas to improve," Andrew Middlestead of the Michigan Deptartment of Education said.

Middlestead believes the test results are promising in some areas.

"Scores are improving in those younger grades English language arts and that's a real positive," Middlestead said.

However, other testing areas are concerning. In third through eight grades, math and language arts need major improvements.

In language arts, 30% of students are not proficient compared to 23% the previous year.

In math, 41% of eighth-graders aren't proficient compared to 39% the year before..

"The M-Step is just one component of an overall system that schools could be using to measure how their students are performing," Middlestead said.

The state has invested over $243 million in the last four years towards early childhood education.

"It's really a lot of investment in terms of time and funds that are going into these early grades," Middlestead said.

