Sears' Oakland Mall location in Troy closing

TROY, Mich. - Sears Holdings Corporation announced Monday the closure of one Kmart store and nine Sears stores nationwide, including the one at Oakland Mall in Troy.

The company will be shutting down that location by September as part of its nationwide closings.

While the Sears store will be closing, the Sears Auto Center at Oakland Mall will remain open.

The Sears at Oakland Mall was the first store to move into the mall back in 1965.

Liquidation sales are scheduled to start soon, potentially as early as July 13.

It's not the only Sears store closing in Michigan. The company is restructuring and closing what it calls "underperforming stores."

Flint, Dearborn, Sterling Heights and Traverse City will also see their Sears stores close.

The company has already shuttered approximately 500 stores in the past year. There are more stores being added to its closure list in an effort to streamline the company to keep it afloat.

