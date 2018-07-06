Trio uses social media to find robbery victims, Warren police say

WARREN, Mich. - Residents of a neighborhood near the intersection of Mound and 8 Mile roads were shocked to learn of an armed robbery June 27 on their quiet street.

"I saw a bunch of police officers past that stop sign on the other side of the road," said Mary Gardner. "They had a person in a red shirt and they handcuffed him."

Warren police said several men in their 20s were robbed at gunpoint in an elaborate scheme. They allege that 19-year-old Sarah Rowles became friends with the victims on Snapchat and agreed to meet with them in person to smoke pot. A short time after they met, Rowle's boyfriend Kroswek Jackson and his friend Finzie Jones would show up with guns.

"Using someone's photo as bait, sometimes guys don't think smart when they see photos of people they've never met and they're willing to meet them not in a public area," said Detective Cpl. Brent Chisolm, of the Warren Police Department.

Authorities said the trio confessed to three armed robberies, all in residential areas. In one case, a victim arrived with friends and they were all robbed.

"They didn't do anything wrong," Gardner said. "They shouldn't be meeting strangers online to smoke marijuana or anything else, but then again, they didn't ask for it."

The trio faces the possibility of life in prison with five counts of armed robbery and felony fire arm charges.

