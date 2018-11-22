Watch Local 4 News at 6 -- Nov. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 6:

DTE Energy: Most power back on after outage due to equipment issue

DTE Energy officials said power has been restored to most of the 10,000 customers who lost it Wednesday night due to equipment issues.

2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

The parade started at the corner of Kirby Street and Woodward Avenue and headed south on Woodward Avenue toward Congress Street, where it concluded at about noon.

Shelby Township man convicted of second-degree murder in death first reported as suicide

A jury convicted a man of second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of his wife in Shelby Township.

New Baltimore police investigate shooting at apartment complex on 23 Mile Road

A man has been taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a shooting at a New Baltimore apartment complex.

Detroit Lions lose to Chicago Bears in Detroit

Chase Daniel made the most of his chance to fill in for Mitchell Trubisky, having the best day of his journeyman career.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold Thanksgiving Day

It’s a chilly start to your Thanksgiving, but numbers may be slightly better than anticipated thanks to some cloud cover rolling through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

