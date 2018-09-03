Local 4 News at 6 -- Sept. 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 6 (watch part of the episode above).​

Pilot rescued after crashing small helicopter on property in Orchard Lake

A pilot was rescued Monday after crashing a small helicopter on his property in Orchard Lake, according to officials.

Many Michigan construction projects to come to halt as labor dispute continues

An ongoing labor dispute is about to take a nasty turn as construction on many state projects is about to come to a screeching halt, including work along I-696.

Workers march to show support for working men and women

America is celebrating Labor Day on Monday, and plenty of workers marched through the streets of Detroit to show their support for working men and women.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers to obey traffic laws, especially near schools

Sheriff's deputies in Macomb County want to remind drivers about the importance of obeying traffic signals and laws.

