Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 10, 2018

Detroit schools score lowest in nation for reading, mathematics

The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) scored the lowest in the nation compared to 26 other urban districts for reading and mathematics at the fourth and eighth-grade levels.

Wayne-Westland Community Schools to reconfigure grade structure

The school district has lost about 4,000 students, which means significant funding has been lost in the process. Configuring the grades within the schools will help save the district money.

Student claims 3 Michigan State basketball players raped her in 2015

A Michigan State student is suing the university over the handling of an alleged rape case involving three men's basketball players in 2015.

LIVE STREAM: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before joint Senate Committee

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify at a joint hearing before the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees on Tuesday afternoon on the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Trump cancels South America trip to monitor Syria response

President Donald Trump has scrapped a planned trip to South America, set to begin Friday, to remain in the United States and "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world," the White House said on Tuesday.

