Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 11, 2018

Detroit firefighters respond to fire reported inside MGM Grand casino

Firefighters are responding to a fire reported inside the MGM Grand casino in Detroit.

Man fatally shot by Royal Oak police officer; why officer fired at driver remains unclear

A motorist is dead after an officer with the Royal Oak Police Department opened fire on a vehicle in line at a drive-thru restaurant Tuesday.

Michigan Supreme Court to hear arguments over banning guns in schools

The Michigan Supreme Court is expected to hear oral arguments Wednesday afternoon in two separates cases involving guns in schools.

LIVE STREAM: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before House panel on data privacy

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of the U.S. House committee on energy and commerce on the company's data privacy practices.

Trump taunts Russia, says US military response coming in Syria

President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday that it should "get ready" for a missile strike on Syria, vowing to thwart any missile defenses.

House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek re-election

House Speaker Paul Ryan is not seeking re-election and will retire from Congress after this year, his office announced Wednesday.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

