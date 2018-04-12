Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what happened on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Former Detroit EMT faces sentencing for refusal to respond in 2015 infant death case

A former DETROIT Fire Department EMT is expected to face sentencing Thursday morning for willful neglect of duty in connection to the 2015 death of an 8-month-old girl.

84-year-old man to be sentenced for embezzling thousands from Farmington Hills church

An 84-year-old man is due in court Thursday morning to be sentenced on embezzlement charges after funds went missing from the coffers of a church in Farmington Hills.

Michigan State Police crack down on speeding, distracted driving on I-96

Michigan State Police troopers are cracking down on speeding and distracted driving on I-96 this week during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Trump attempts to cloud timing of potential Syria strike

President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to cloud the timing of potential airstrikes on Syria, a day after indicating they were imminent.

Mike Pompeo confirmation hearing for secretary of state

Former CIA chief Mike Pompeo has been nominated to replace Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

