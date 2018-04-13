Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Teen who made threats to Plymouth-Canton high schools gets 3 months in jail, 3 years probation

A 17-year-old boy faced sentencing Friday morning on four felonies in connection with threats directed at Plymouth-Canton high schools.

Michigan homeowner fires gun at teen who knocked on door to ask for directions

A Rochester Hills man on Thursday shot at a teenager who was knocking on his door to ask for directions.

University of Michigan police: 'School Shooting 4/13' written on bathroom wall not credible threat

The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security said a threatening graffiti message found written on a bathroom stall wall in Mason Hall is not credible.

Trump slams Comey as 'weak and untruthful slime ball'

President Donald Trump slammed James Comey on Friday as a "weak and untruthful slime ball" and a "proven LEAKER & LIAR," the day after explosive excerpts from the former FBI director's tell-all book surfaced in media reports.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

