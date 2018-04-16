Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

DTE Energy power outages: 250,000 customers remain without power

The weekend ice storm has 250,000 DTE Energy customer still without power. The utility company reported Monday morning more than 370,000 customers overall were impacted by the storm. Crews have worked to restore power to more than 120,000 customers.

Wayne County hit hard by April ice storm; 1,000 power lines downed

An April ice storm appears to have hit Wayne County harder than other areas in southeastern Michigan.

Downed power line causes fires in Warren

Metro Detroit fire, police and public work crews spent Saturday taking care of fallen power lines, tree branches, and managing traffic and power outages after an ice storm has passed through the area.

Hearing Monday against former Michigan state trooper charged with murder of Damon Grimes

The former Michigan State Police trooper accused of firing a Taser in the case of the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy is due back in court Monday morning.

7 inmates killed in South Carolina prison fights, officials say

Seven inmates were killed and 17 others were injured overnight at a South Carolina prison -- the fourth deadly incident at the facility in the past year.

Trump slams Comey after bombshell interview

President Donald Trump on Monday accused fired FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe of committing "many crimes," his latest salvo at the bureau in the wake of the former bureau director's media tour to support his upcoming book.

