Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 17, 2018

2 days after Michigan ice storm, 145,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power

About 145,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power two days after an April ice storm moved through Michigan.

Metro Detroit traffic conditions: Check map, closures, incidents here

Ice and snow overnight could make for a slippery morning commute. Michigan State Police issued a statement Tuesday morning telling drivers to watch their speed and increase following distances.

Committee hears testimony on Larry Nassar inspired legislation

The Michigan House Law and Justice Committee is hearing testimony on legislation submitted in response to the sexual misconduct of Larry Nassar.

Man's hat stolen during attack on University of Michigan campus

A man was robbed Monday night on the University of Michigan campus. The victim was walking in the 400 block of Church Street, near Dana Boulevard, near East University Plaza at 9:30 p.m. when three to four men approached and surrounded him.

Andrea Constand says she settled with Bill Cosby because 'we just wanted it over'

Andrea Constand, the key witness in Bill Cosby's retrial on indecent assault charges, testified during cross-examination why she agreed to a $3.38 million civil settlement in which Cosby did not admit to wrongdoing.

Questions arise in Sean Hannity-Michael Cohen saga

Questions abound in the case of Michael Cohen and Sean Hannity. For now, Hannity's employer, Fox News, isn't commenting on the issue, but even some fellow Fox hosts are raising questions.

Tasty Tuesday: Le Petit Dejeuner

Traditional breakfast plates on Detroit's east side.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

