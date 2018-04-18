Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

DTE Energy: 30,000 customers remain without power in SE Michigan

About 30,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power two days after an April ice storm moved through Michigan.

Jordyn Wieber to testify after filing lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, MSU in Nassar abuse case

Back in January, U.S. gold medalist Jordyn Wieber admitted that she, too, was abused by Larry Nassar. Now she has filed her own lawsuit against Nassar, the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, and Michigan State University.

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has passed away at age 92, according to a Bush family spokesperson.

Ex-Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger files appeal with handwritten letter

Embattled former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger made an interesting move not only filing for an appeal but doing it with a handwritten letter.

Driver strips naked, dances in street after causing 5-vehicle pileup in Westland, police say

A wild crash involving at least five vehicles in Westland ended Tuesday with a man getting out of his car and taking off his clothes, officials said.

Deadline extended for state of Michigan, Detroit income tax returns

The state of Michigan and city of Detroit income tax return deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

Southwest passenger died after broken plane window nearly sucked her out

As other Southwest passengers witnessed the horrific final moments of a New Mexico mother who was killed after a jet engine explosion, some of them believed they'd be next.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.