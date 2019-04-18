Local 4 News at Noon -- April 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Text of full Mueller report, with some redactions

Special counsel Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into Russian election interference was released publicly Thursday, with some redactions.

Body found in backyard after house fire in Southwest Detroit

A body was found Thursday morning in the backyard of a house that burned on South Liebold Street in Southwest Detroit.

Detroit Tigers' No. 1 prospect Casey Mize dominating in Single-A Lakeland

Casey Mize, the No. 1 prospect in the Detroit Tigers' organization and top overall pick in the 2018 draft, is off to a dominant start in the minor leagues.

Michigan teens charged in deadly I-75 rock throwing case face sentencing

Five Michigan teenagers charged with murder in connection to a deadly rock-throwing incident on I-75 in Genesee County will face sentencing on Thursday.

Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms expected Thursday

A cold front brings more showers plus thunderstorms and lower temperatures Friday and this weekend.

