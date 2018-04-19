Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Driver to be sentenced for fatally striking bicyclist on 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township

A woman is scheduled to learn her sentence Thursday for a fatal traffic incident Sept. 24, 2017 on 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

Nassar victims file another lawsuit against Michigan State, USA Gymnastics

A lawsuit filed Wednesday claim women ranging from age 14 to age 41 were sexually molested by Larry Nassar in the 1990s.

Michigan State adds 2nd faculty athletic rep position after Nassar scandal

Michigan State University has named two new faculty athletic representatives to fill the vacancy left by Sue Carter.

Southwest jet also lost an engine fan blade in 2016

Investigators don't yet know what caused the engine failure that forced Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 to an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday, but it has similarities to an incident with the same airline in 2016.

Officials announce charging decision in overdose death of Prince

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz holds a press conference to announce whether or not charges will be filed in the overdose death of musician Prince.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

