Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 20, 2018

LIVE COVERAGE: National School Walkout on April 20

Students from more than 2,500 schools across the country will stream out of class Friday as part of a National School Walkout to demand action on gun reform.

MDOT to announce westbound I-696 closure date

A $90 million construction project that will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 this year is underway.

Man killed in house fire on Danbury Street in Detroit

Arson investigators from the Detroit Fire Department are investigating a deadly fire that started around 2 a.m. Friday on Danbury Street.

Police search for driver after boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit

An 8-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit, police said.

Did you feel the earthquake Thursday night in SE Michigan?

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt Thursday night in parts of southeastern Michigan and southwestern Ontario, Canada.

Comey memos detail Trump's comments

In his memos documenting conversations with President Donald Trump, former FBI Director James Comey recounts Trump's "serious reservations" about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn as well as the President's concerns about media leaks and Trump's recollection of Russian President Vladimir Putin telling him that Russia had the "most beautiful hookers in the world."

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

