Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 23, 2018

Off-duty Detroit police officer charged after allegedly pulling gun during argument in Greektown

An off-duty Detroit police officer is expected to be arraigned Monday after allegedly pulling a gun during a domestic incident Saturday morning in Greektown.

Off-duty officer sentenced to probation in rough arrest at Meijer store in Detroit

A police officer was sentenced Monday morning in the rough arrest of a man while working a secondary employment position at a Meijer store in Detroit.

Massive manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect

A massive manhunt is underway for the gunman accused of killing four people early Sunday at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee.

Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to baby boy

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the wife of Britain's Prince William, has given birth to a son, the royal family announced Monday.

Cabinet nominees, including Pompeo, top of Congress' agenda

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to vote Monday on Mike Pompeo to be the next secretary of state, but the vote could prove to be a historic snub on the man vying to be the country's top diplomat.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

