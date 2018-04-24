Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Toronto van attack suspect's motive remains unclear; he's expected in court today

The deadly van attack in Toronto is not being considered a national security issue by Canadian officials.

Michigan State kept ties to coach accused of sexual abuse

Michigan State University, already reeling from the scandal involving a gymnastics doctor who molested young athletes, has maintained ties to a prominent volleyball coach for decades after he was publicly accused in 1995 of sexually abusing and raping six underage girls he trained in the 1980s.

Exel Taylor due in court for charges in 3-year-old Detroit girl's shooting

The man charged with shooting a 3-year-old girl in the head in Detroit earlier this month is due in court Tuesday for a preliminary exam.

Former President George H.W. Bush admitted to hospital with blood infection

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital Sunday after contracting an infection, his office announced.

Tasty Tuesday: Anita's Kitchen

Wide selection of traditional Lebanese food in Ferndale.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

