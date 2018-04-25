Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan Supreme Court to hear case in UP for first time

The Michigan Supreme Court is crossing the Mackinac Bridge for the first time.

17-year-old Westland boy charged for threat to shoot Wayne Memorial High School students

A 17-year-old Westland boy was arrested Friday after he threatened to shoot other students at Wayne Memorial High School, police said.

15-year-old girl missing after argument with family on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who vanished Sunday after an argument with her family on Detroit's west side.

Warren City Council makes it clear they don't think medical marijuana is evil

Medical marijuana was a hot topic at Tuesday's Warren City Council meeting.

These are some of the victims of the Toronto van attacks

Ten people killed Monday when a man plowed into pedestrians at a bustling Toronto intersection. Fourteen other people were hurt in a still unexplained attack that left a trail of destruction nearly a mile long, north of midtown Toronto.

Man arrested after 2 Dallas police officers wounded in shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two Dallas police officers critically wounded, Chief Reneé Hall said.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

