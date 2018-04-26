Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

State inspectors shut down Detroit funeral home due to 'deplorable, unsanitary' conditions

Decomposing remains and "deplorable conditions" were among the violations that led state inspectors to shut down a funeral home in Detroit.

Southgate Community Schools closed Thursday due to threat

Southgate Community Schools will be closed Thursday due to a threat, district officials said. Officials said they learned of a posted threat involving the district and decided to close the schools for Thursday. There hasn't been an announcement about Friday or any future closings.

Detroit 'paintball war': Police arrest several after vehicles splattered with paint

Detroit police made several arrests overnight after officers found vehicles riddled with paintballs. Police received numerous reports of a "paintball war" taking place. The event reportedly was publicized on social media.

GM's 2018 1st quarter profit is $2.6 billion before taxes, automaker reports

General Motors Co. announced Thursday its 1st quarter profit for 2018 is $2.6 billion before taxes. The automaker also reported a $1.1 billion income from continuing operations and said "income from continuing operations was impacted by a $0.9 billion special charge related to Korea restructuring."

Arrest of alleged Golden State Killer brings 'wave of relief' to survivors and victims' families

Police arrested a suspect they believe is behind a series of unsolved killings, rapes and assaults in the 1970s and 1980s, including the deaths of Harrington's family members.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

