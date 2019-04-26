Local 4 News at Noon -- April 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Man shot multiple times in Taylor, police seek suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times in Taylor, according to officials.

Woman shoots man attempting to steal her car on Detroit's west side

A 61-year-old woman shot a man trying to steal her car Friday morning on the city's west side.

Dearborn Heights city councilman charged with felony in fight with neighbor

A Dearborn Heights city councilman was arraigned on a home invasion charge Friday morning after an alleged fight with his neighbor back in December.

Trump now says parents must vaccinate children

"They have to get the shots. The vaccinations are so important. This is really going around now. They have to get their shots," Trump told CNN's Joe Johns on Friday when asked what his message is for parents.

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start, snowy weekend

It’ll be a nasty start to our Friday, as the rain likely won’t end until just after rush hour.

