Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 27, 2018

Detroit man to be arraigned on misdemeanor charge in fatal shooting of friend on Instagram Live

A Detroit man is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend while they were playing with a rifle on Instagram Live.

Semi truck driver charged in Clarkston dental office crash on Ortonville Road

A semi truck driver was charged in connection with the a multi-vehicle crash where a gravel hauler barreled into a dental office in Clarkston.

LinkedIn to open office in Downtown Detroit's historic Sanders building

Social media networking giant LinkedIn is opening its first official office in Detroit. LinkedIn announces plans to open an office in Detroit last year and have been working in a temporary space since August, inside WeWork Detroit.

Westbound I-696 construction closure begins: Here's what to know

A $90 million construction project will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 starting Friday night.

Water system repairs will prompt precautionary boil water advisory in Brighton

A precautionary boil water advisory will be issued Friday for crews to repair several fire hydrants and replace water main valves.

North, South Korea agree to end Korean War

The leaders of North and South Korea have committed themselves to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and pledged to bring a formal end to the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities ceased.

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

