Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 30, 2018

Reminder: Westbound I-696 construction closure is in effect

A $90 million construction project will shut down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75 starting Friday night.

Police: 19-year-old man fatally shot during suspected drug deal in Pittsfield Township

A 19-year-old man was killed Saturday during a suspected drug deal in a parking lot in Pittsfield Township.

Man breaks into church in Shelby Township; surveillance video shows multiple attempts

Police released surveillance video after a break-in last week at a church in Shelby Township. The incident happened April 25 at about 4 a.m. at the Mammoth Baptist Church on Auburn Road.

Juror says Bill Cosby's own words led to his conviction

Bill Cosby's admission that he obtained prescription Quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with convinced at least one juror the comedian was guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, that juror said.

North Korea will close nuclear test site in May, South says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will shut down his nuclear test site in May and invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the United States into the country to ensure "transparency" around its closure, South Korea's presidential office said Sunday.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

