Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Suspect in shooting, carjackings in Canton, Northville townships found dead in Detroit

A man suspected of shooting a woman and committing two carjackings Tuesday night in western Wayne County has been found dead on Detroit's east side.

Person of interest in Highland Park fatal stabbing escapes police custody at hospital

A person of interest in a homicide at an apartment building in Highland Park escaped custody Tuesday night.

Westbound Big Beaver Road, northbound I-75 exit ramp closed in Troy after truck loses load

A semi lost its load on Wednesday morning in Troy, prompting closures while crews clean up. Westbound Big Beaver Road and northbound I-75 exit ramp in Troy are closed after a semi lost a load of steel beams.

Dow plummets 500 points after China announces new tariffs

Stocks are getting hammered Wednesday as trade tensions between the United States and China reached a boiling point.

Mark Zuckerberg to testify before House panel on April 11

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11. He's set to appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET to talk about the "company's use and protection of user data."

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.