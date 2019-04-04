Local 4 News at Noon -- April 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Tigers announce starting lineup for Opening Day in Detroit

Opening Day in Detroit has a little extra sizzle this season as the Tigers are coming off a series win against the New York Yankees and a 4-3 road trip in Toronto and New York.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2019: Here's what to know

Festivities at Comerica Park will begin 30 minutes prior to the 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Thursday.

Man exposes himself to employee while trying on underwear at Lover's Lane, Plymouth police say

Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a Lover's Lane employee while trying on pairs of underwear at the store in Plymouth, according to authorities.

Michigan Lottery: Man wins $500K on scratch off ticket from Meijer

Winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s 777 instant game brought a Berrien County man to tears.

Dearborn officer involved in rollover crash after responding to traffic stop

An officer in Dearborn was involved in a rollover crash after responding to a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, a little wet for Tigers Opening Day

Thursday morning becomes overcast and will be chilly. Temperatures begin just above freezing; in the middle 30s for most of us in Motown. Some areas north and west of the city will have temps in the low 30s.

