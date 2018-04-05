Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

Hazel Park Raceway closes after nearly 70 years

Hazel Park Raceway has informed employees that they are shutting down operations.

Detroit mother to be sentenced on murder charges in death of newborn found in garbage can

A Detroit mother faces sentencing Thursday morning in the death of her newborn daughter after she was found in a garbage can.

Wayne County discussing land swap for Gilbert's $533 million jail complex deal

The Wayne County Commission is meeting Thursday to discuss a land swap deal with the city of Detroit that would allow billionaire Dan Gilbert to build a new county jail complex.

Gardner-White hosting blood drives across Metro Detroit

There is a significant need for blood & platelet donors right now. Patients are depending on us. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives. The need is constant. The gratification is instant. Give blood.

President Trump signs proclamation directing National Guard to be deployed to US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.