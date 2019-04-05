Local 4 News at Noon -- April 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the episode above).​​

Macomb County police describe 'rolling gun battle' on M-59 that prompted wild chase

The Sterling Heights Police Department hosted a news conference Friday morning during which they described a gun battle that led to wild chase earlier this week.

Police: Monroe County woman lived with dead boyfriend for weeks

A Monroe County woman lived with her dead boyfriend for several weeks, according to police.

Man's claim gives false hope to family in yearslong missing boy case

A day of false hope has given way to questions about why a man would claim to be an Illinois boy who disappeared eight years ago.

Metro Detroit weather: Mother Nature throws us a curve ball

Highs today will barely make it to 50 degrees in the north and northwest, where clouds never broke this morning, and in the mid 50s in areas that got sun. Wind will be light and variable.

