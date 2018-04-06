Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- April 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at Noon (watch the full episode above).​

7-year-old Detroit boy struck by stray bullet stemming from love triangle shooting

Detroit police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck Thursday night on Chelsea Avenue near Conner Street and East Outer Drive on the city's east side.

Caesars Windsor temporarily closed due to labor dispute with workers

Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino is temporarily closed due to a labor dispute with its workers. The strike began at 12:01 a.m. Friday after Unifor Local 444 union workers voted down a tentative agreement with the casino.

Some Livonia residents experiencing low water pressure due to main break

A water main break near 7 Mile and Middlebelt roads has left nearby residents experiencing low water pressure.

Wayne County approves land swap for Gilbert's $533 million jail complex deal

The Wayne County Commission voted Thursday to approve a land swap deal with the city of Detroit that will allow billionaire Dan Gilbert to build a new county jail complex.

Ford recalls about 350K F-150s and Expeditions for faulty transmission gears

Ford is recalling about 350,000 trucks and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because they might be in a different gear than the one shown on the shift indicator.

US imposes sanctions against Russian oligarchs, government officials

The Trump administration is unleashing additional sanctions against seven Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin along with 12 companies they own or control.

Weather

Local 4Caster Brandon Roux has the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

